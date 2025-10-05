Ecumenical Patriarch expressed condolences on the passing of Jane Goodall

Upon learning of the passing of Dame Jane Goodall, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew expressed his heartfelt condolences for the loss of an extraordinary advocate for the environment and a devoted messenger of peace throughout the world.

Dr. Goodall was the keynote speaker at the inaugural Halki Summit in 2012 — the ecological conference series of the Ecumenical Patriarchate that succeeded the Halki Summer Seminars (1994–1998) and the International Symposia (1995–2018).

Since that time, she remained a close friend and steadfast supporter of the Patriarchate’s environmental initiatives. Most recently, she participated in the Templeton Prize ceremony in New York City earlier this year, where His All-Holiness was the honoree.

Her compassion, humility, and tireless advocacy for all of creation — both human and animal — will continue to inspire all who care for the sustainability and survival of our planet.

Photo by J. Mindala

Orthodox Times