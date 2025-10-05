Are You Going to Rome Between November 2025 and January 2026? These Are the Public Celebrations the Pope Will Preside Over

In the Paul VI Hall, the Costa Rican Nativity scene «Nacimiento Gaudium,» by artist Paula Sáenz Soto, will convey a complementary message. In addition to celebrating peace, this work emphasizes the protection of life from conception, connecting the universal call of Christmas with contemporary ethical and spiritual concerns.

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.10.2025) – On the last day of September, the Office for the Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff announced the celebrations that Pope Leo XIV will preside over from November 2025 to January 2026. This type of information helps not only those who live in Rome and wish to participate in one of these celebrations, but also those who travel to Rome as pilgrims and wish to participate. In both cases, tickets for liturgical celebrations presided over by the Pope can be requested online at this address and are always free.

Following is the list of celebrations presided over by the Pope:

November 1: Solemnity of All Saints

St. Peter’s Square, 10:30 a.m.

Holy Mass and Proclamation of Saint John Henry Newman as Doctor of the Church

Jubilee of World Education

November 3

St. Peter’s Basilica, 11: 00 a.m.

Holy Mass in suffrage of the deceased Roman Pontiff Francis and of the Cardinals and Bishops deceased during the year

November 9: Dedication of the Lateran Basilica, Solemnity

Basilica of St. John Lateran, 9:30 a.m.

Holy Mass

November 16

Thirty-Third Sunday of Ordinary Time

St. Peter’s Basilica, 10:00 a.m.

Holy Mass

Jubilee of the Poor

November 23: Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, Solemnity

St. Peter’s Basilica, 10:30a.m.

Jubilee of Choirs and Choral Groups

December 8: Immaculate Conception of the Most Holy Virgin Mary, Solemnity

Piazza di Spagna, 4:00 p.m.

Act of Veneration to the Immaculate Conception

December 12: Most Holy Virgin Mary of Guadalupe (Memoria)

St. Peter’s Basilica, 4:00 p.m.

Holy Mass

December 14: Third Sunday of Advent

St. Peter’s Basilica, 10:00 a.m.

Holy Mass

Jubilee of the Prisoners

December 24: Nativity of the Lord, Solemnity

St. Peter’s Basilica, 22:00 p.m.

Midnight Mass

December 25: Nativity of the Lord, Solemnity

St. Peter’s Basilica, 10:00 a.m.

Holy Mass of the Day

December 25: Nativity of the Lord, Solemnity

Central Logia of St. Peter’s Basilica, 12:00 noon

Urbi et Orbi Blessing

December 31: Mary, Mother of God, Solemnity

St. Peter’s Basilica, 5:00 p.m.

First Vespers and Te Deum in Thanksgiving for the Past Year

January 1, 2026: Mary, Mother of God, Solemnity

St. Peter’s Basilica, 10:00 a.m.

59th World Day of Peace

January 6: Epiphany of the Lord, Solemnity

St. Peter’s Basilica,9:30 a.m.

Closing of the Holy Door and Holy Mass

Closing of the Ordinary Jubilee of 2025

January 11: Baptism of the Lord, Feast

Sistine Chapel, 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Holy Mass and Baptism of Children

Zenit