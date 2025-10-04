Ecumenical Patriarch arrived in Milan for Greek Orthodox Community centennial

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew arrived in Milan on the afternoon of Friday, October 3, 2025, for an official visit to preside over the liturgical and celebratory events marking the 100th anniversary of the Greek Orthodox Community of the city.

Accompanying the Ecumenical Patriarch are Metropolitan Kyrillos of Imbros and Tenedos, the Grand Ecclesiarch Aetios, Director of the Private Patriarchal Office, Deacon Evlogios Tsatsas, Codifier of the Holy and Sacred Synod, and Vasileios Frantzelatzioglou, a member of the youth of the Phanar.

Patriarchal Commissioner has been appointed Metropolitan Stefanos of Kallioupolis and Madytos, who escorted the Ecumenical Patriarch to the airport in Constantinople, together with the Grand Protosyncellus Gregorios.

Orthodox Times