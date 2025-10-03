Ecumenical Patriarch to visit Milan for Centennial celebrations of the Greek Orthodox Parish

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Greek Orthodox Parish of Milan, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will visit the city from Friday, October 3, to Monday, October 6, 2025.

According to the official announcement, the Patriarch’s visit will include a series of celebratory events:

Saturday, October 4, 2025 – 7:30 PM

A festive musical event will take place at the Basilica di Sant’ Eustorgio (Piazza Sant’Eustorgio 1, Milan), in the presence of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Sunday, October 5, 2025 – 9:00 AM

At the Greek Orthodox Parish of Santa Maria Podone (Piazza Borromeo 6, Milan), Orthros and the Divine Liturgy will be celebrated, presided over by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

