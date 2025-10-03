Ecumenical Patriarch: Orthodoxy cannot remain indifferent to the achievements of culture

On Wednesday, October 1, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew attended and spoke at the Clergy Assembly of the Holy Metropolis of Thessaloniki.

In his address, the Patriarch emphasized that Orthodoxy today must serve as a positive challenge and a perspective of life and freedom in an era of re-evaluating values.

“Orthodoxy, which can function today as a positive challenge and a prospect of life and freedom in an age of redefining the hierarchy of values, cannot remain indifferent to the achievements of culture, to the influence they exert worldwide, and to the new possibilities they offer in the field of human affairs. We do not journey toward God with our backs turned to culture, which in its authenticity constitutes a gift of God to humanity,” he underlined.

Referring to the rapid development of technology, which he described as “the great power” of our age that penetrates and expands into all areas of life and culture, the Patriarch stressed that the Church cannot ignore these new realities in its pastoral work.

“The effective use of the possibilities offered by modern civilization is an indication of the dynamism of the Church’s life,” he added.

At this point, Patriarch Bartholomew referred to the recent 2nd Pan-Australian Clergy Assembly held in Sydney under the auspices of the Holy Eparchial Synod of the Archdiocese of Australia, with the central theme “Social Media and Priesthood: The Use of Social Media by the Clergy.”

He continued: “The Ecumenical Patriarchate continues to bear good witness ‘concerning the hope that is in us,’ within a world that seems to forget the Christian roots of humanitarian values, and that without reference to God, it is impossible to establish absolute respect for human dignity. We repeat before you as well, that without ‘an open heaven,’ man ‘cannot remain faithful to the earth.’”

The Patriarch highlighted the vital importance for the younger generation to know the irreplaceable contribution of the Great Church of Christ to the Nation, its decisive role in preserving our identity, its significance for our journey into the future, and its pan-Orthodox, pan-Christian, and universal mission.

He concluded with a sober reminder: “Technological literacy, scientific knowledge, economic progress, and modern ideas are not sufficient for the formation and preservation of our identity, at the center of which stands our spiritual culture.”

Orthodox Times