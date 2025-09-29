‘The Chosen’ Sets Guinness World Record as Most Translated Streaming Series

Michael Foust

The most-watched faith-based series on the globe now has a new title: Guinness World Records holder.

The Chosen set an official world record in recent days when Guinness World Records – the authority known for documenting extraordinary achievements – awarded it the title of “most translated season for a streaming series,” a distinction unlikely to be surpassed anytime soon.

Season 1 of the Bible series has been dubbed into 58 languages, meaning that viewers around the world can hear the dialogue in their own tongue. It has been “subbed” – that is, given closed captions – in 86 languages. The Come and See Foundation – the nonprofit organization that supports and funds global distribution of the series – has a goal of translating The Chosen into 600 languages.

A Guinness World Records representative presented a framed certificate to Come and See documenting the new record, saying it demonstrates the “power of storytelling to cross borders, cultures and languages.” The video was part of a Sunday livestream on the series’ official social media pages.

Dallas Jenkins, creator and director of The Chosen, said the record highlights the power of the gospel – but also the dedication of the translating team. Some 200 individuals around the world are working to translate The Chosen into other languages – some of them doing it in harm’s way due to the Bible-based nature of the series.

“In some countries, the very act of doing this, of translating [The Chosen] can put their lives at risk,” he said.

Rick Dempsey, senior vice president of creative and global localization for Come and See, told Crosswalk Headlines that the organization avoids what he calls “Godzilla-style dubbing,” where the audio and lip movements are noticeably mismatched, disrupting the viewer’s experience. Dempsey, a former Disney executive, previously oversaw the translation of major animated films such as Frozen.

“It’s all about matching the lips and making it look like it’s really coming from that character,” Dempsey said. “It’s really important to us, so we’re following those same practices with The Chosen.”

Meanwhile, Season 5 of The Chosen is now available for streaming on the series’ official app, for free.

Jenkins also announced during Sunday’s livestream that the next ChosenCon – the popular fan convention – will take place February 19-21, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C.

Photo Credit: 5&2 Studios

Michael Foust has covered the intersection of faith and news for 20 years. His stories have appeared in Baptist Press, Christianity Today, The Christian Post, the Leaf-Chronicle, the Toronto Star and the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

