Ecumenical Patriarch meets with Patriarch of Bulgaria in Thessaloniki

On the morning of Monday, September 29, 2025, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew held a warm fraternal meeting with Patriarch Daniel of Bulgaria at the hotel where both are staying in Thessaloniki.

The discussion focused on the centuries-old spiritual ties between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Orthodox Bulgarian people. The two Primates highlighted the excellent relations between the Bulgarian Orthodox Church – Bulgarian Patriarchate and the Ecumenical Patriarchate, as well as other matters of inter-Orthodox concern.

Both Patriarch Daniel and Patriarch Bartholomew emphasized the great importance of theological education in the modern era. Patriarch Daniel expressed his hope that the Halki Theological School, closed for 54 years, will one day reopen. The meeting, which lasted more than an hour, was conducted in a spirit of fraternity and warmth, and concluded with an exchange of symbolic gifts.

This marks Patriarch Daniel’s first trip outside the territory of his jurisdiction since his election on June 30, 2025. Patriarch Daniel of Bulgaria is in Thessaloniki to participate in the 2nd Scientific Conference of the journal Theology of the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece, accompanied by Metropolitan Seraphim of Nevrokop and Metropolitan Gregory of Vratsa. On behalf of the Conference’s Organizing Committee, Metropolitan Grigorios of Peristeri welcomed the Patriarch.

It is worth noting that the new Patriarch of Bulgaria has not yet visited the Ecumenical Patriarchate at the Phanar, as is customary for newly elected Primates of the Orthodox Churches.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times