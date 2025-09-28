Ecumenical Patriarch: Silence and prayer, eternal message of Mount Athos to the modern world

“Silence and prayer remain the timeless message of Mount Athos to the modern world,” emphasized Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, inaugurating the photography exhibition “Mount Athos – Beyond the Visible” by photographer Ioannis Giannatos, organized by the Ministry of Interior (Macedonia–Thrace sector) in collaboration with the Holy Monastery of Vatopedi.

The photographs and the solitary life of Athos share a common element: silence. A silence that does not use words, yet generates meaning. Monastic life is distinguished by the cultivation of hesychasm, by the silence of words and passions, and by the intensity of prayer and inner speech. Through this silence, monks unite the mind with the heart and taste the mystery of Christ’s Revelation and Salvation,” said the Ecumenical Patriarch.

He continued: “Silence and prayer are the eternal message of Mount Athos to the modern world. I repeat — silence and prayer are the eternal message of Mount Athos to today’s world.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch added that photography allows all to “participate in Athonite life and experience, in its asceticism and worship,” noting: “These images serve as windows through which Mount Athos opens itself to the contemporary world of knowledge, sound, and technology.”

Bartholomew made special reference to Mount Athos and its unique spiritual radiance around the world.

“The legacy of Mount Athos cannot be measured by earthly standards. It is not merely the ark of an invaluable historical and cultural heritage, but above all, the priceless gift of the Risen Lord to His Mother and, through her, to the whole world. It stands as an ark of hope for eternal and incorruptible life.

This is precisely the reality that the photographs of Ioannis Giannatos from the Holy Monastery of Vatopedi seek to portray, where the visible and created beauty is interwoven with the invisible and uncreated,” the Ecumenical Patriarch observed.

He noted that Giannatos’ work, as presented in the album, masterfully reveals facets of Athonite life and the spiritual heritage of early pilgrims.

“Today’s exhibition in Thessaloniki makes the invisible beauty visible,” Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew remarked, underscoring how it captures moments of daily life and the preciousness of time itself, echoing the wisdom of the ancients and Plutarch’s reminder that a single moment can determine the whole of life.

“All of life is but a single moment in comparison with eternity; yet one single moment may often define the entire course of life,” he added.

The Patriarch also praised the Holy Monastery of Vatopedi, which in recent years has been distinguished for its history and cultural riches: “The fathers of the monastery, under the spiritual guidance of the venerable Archimandrite Ephraim, shine through their presence, offering a vivid portrait of monastic life and its timeless contribution to the Church and to society.”

He concluded by expressing heartfelt thanks to Deputy Minister of the Interior (Macedonia–Thrace) Kostas Gioulekas for organizing and hosting the exhibition; to the attending Deputy Ministers, Stavros Kalafatis (Development) and Anna Efthymiou (Labour); to the representatives of local authorities, hierarchs, and faithful; and in particular to Athanasios and Marina Martinou, honored at the event for their longstanding support of Mount Athos, the Church, and society.

“We extend our deep gratitude to the philanthropist and dear friend, the honorable Exarch of the Great Church of Christ, Athanasios Martinos, together with Marina Martinou, for sponsoring today’s exhibition. Every initiative that promotes the spiritual wealth and cultural legacy of Mount Athos is praiseworthy and deeply cherished by our humility,” Bartholomew concluded.

Warm welcome to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew – Greeting by Greek Minister of the Interior (Macedonia–Thrace sector)

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was received with great honor by city officials and a large crowd during the inauguration of the photography exhibition “Mount Athos – Beyond the Visible” by Ioannis Giannatos.

The Ecumenical Patriarch inaugurated the exhibition and attended the presentation of a companion album of Giannatos’ photographs, enriched with texts by monks of the Holy Monastery of Vatopedi.

The exhibition, organized by the Ministry of the Interior (Macedonia–Thrace sector) in collaboration with the Holy Great Monastery of Vatopedi, highlights the religious life and daily witness of the Athonite Fathers.

Deputy Minister of the Interior (Macedonia–Thrace) Kostas Gioulekas officially welcomed the Ecumenical Patriarch, emphasizing the enduring role of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in preserving both faith and Greek identity.

“We welcome our spiritual father,” he declared, adding: “The church bells ring with joy at your arrival, and Thessaloniki celebrates the great event of your visit.”

Gioulekas underlined that the Ecumenical Patriarch’s visit is not only a religious occasion but also a national highlight, especially for Northern Greece.

“The radiance of the Ecumenical Throne of Constantinople shines upon our turbulent times. Once again, Your All-Holiness, you have come to proclaim the word of love, to dispel our darkness like a dawning lighthouse, and to bring the peace and serenity you carry within you.”

He also referred to the historic mission of the Mother Church of Constantinople: “You come from Byzantium, and if this Nation endured, it owes its survival to your predecessors, who safeguarded and shepherded it through the hardest of times.”

Gioulekas stressed that the Ecumenical Patriarch is not only the primate of Orthodoxy but also “the Patriarch of the Greek Nation.”

The Deputy Minister warmly thanked Athanasios and Marina Martinou for their unwavering support of the Church and Mount Athos,

noting that their Foundation’s contribution made the exhibition possible. “Without their help it would not have been possible to carry it out.”

He also recalled Athanasios Martinou’s distinguished service as Civil Administrator of Mount Athos, which left “an indelible mark of humility and dedication on the Athonite State.”

Among those present were Metropolitan Filotheos of Thessaloniki, Metropolitan Barnabas of Neapolis and Stavroupolis, the abbots of the Monasteries of Vatopedi and Simonos Petras, Archimandrites Ephraim and Elisha, monks and nuns from Northern Greece, representatives of the government and Parliament, Civil Governor of Mount Athos Alkiviadis Stefanis, Governor of Central Macedonia Athena Aidona, Thessaloniki Mayor Stelios Angeloudis, foreign consuls, diplomats, members of the Armed Forces, the judiciary, as well as leading figures from the worlds of culture and the arts.

The ceremony concluded with the unveiling of a commemorative marble plaque by the Ecumenical Patriarch. “When our generation has passed, something will remain to remind future generations that Bartholomew once came here and left his blessing: a marble plaque — a permanent sign of your visit,” Gioulekas declared, symbolically offering “the keys of our heart” to the Ecumenical Patriarch.

Athanasios Martinos honored for his contribution to Orthodoxy and culture

At a special event in Thessaloniki, in the presence of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Athanasios Martinos, Archon Exarch of the Patriarchate and former Civil Governor of Mount Athos, was honored by the Ministry of Interior (Macedonia–Thrace Sector) for his long-standing support of Mount Athos and its rich cultural heritage.

Martinos spoke with emotion about the photography exhibition, which presents moments from the daily lives of the monks. Speaking with emotion about the photography exhibition, Martinos emphasized: “Giannatos’ photographs depict Athonite monks in prayer or ministry and vividly reflect their spirit, deep faith, and inner peace.”

He also highlighted the international reach of the exhibition, noting that it will soon travel to Strasbourg to be presented at the Council of Europe: “This exhibition will soon be presented before the Plenary Session of the Council of Europe, so that Europeans may see this beacon of spiritual culture — Mount Athos — a sacred center of European and global significance.”

Expressing gratitude for the distinction, Martinos said: “I warmly thank Minister Kostas Gioulekas for his thoughtful decision to bestow this honor in the presence of the Ecumenical Patriarch. It is truly a special distinction.”

The event concluded with warm applause from the assembled hierarchs, government officials, and faithful, underlining the widespread respect and recognition of Martinos’ contribution to the promotion of Orthodox spirituality and Greek culture.

Remarks by Ioannis Giannatos

The photographer Ioannis Giannatos, creator of the exhibition, spoke about the inspiration behind his work, which led him to dedicate two years to documenting everyday life on Mount Athos, producing more than 23,000 photographs — a project that continues today.

“I have had a long relationship with photography — not only artistic, but broader — with many distinctions, both in Greece and internationally,” Giannatos said. “At some point, I wondered: what is the purpose of collecting awards? I realized that this talent — in Greek we say ‘charisma’ — is a divine gift.

This gift was given to be shared, to serve the highest ideals with which we were raised: our faith, our homeland, our culture, our history, and more. And I believe all of these are united and embodied in Mount Athos.”

