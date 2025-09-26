Archbishop of America: The reopening of Halki seminary will affirm respect for religious rights

In a joint White House press conference, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye announced that he intends to move forward on the future of the Theological School of Halki.

Speaking alongside President Trump, Erdoğan said: “We are ready to do whatever is incumbent upon us regarding the Theological School [of Halki]. I will have the opportunity to discuss this matter with [Ecumenical Patriarch] Bartholomew upon my return.”

President Trump, in turn, confirmed that the issue had already been raised with him last week, during his own meeting with the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew: “The Greek Orthodox Church was here and they would really like to have some help, and I said I will mention it. We appreciate it.”

In response, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America issued the following statement: “I wish to express my deep gratitude to President Donald Trump for listening to this matter, which was raised during last week’s meeting in the Oval Office by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. I also extend sincere thanks to President Erdoğan of Türkiye for his willingness to address the status of the Theological School of Halki—an island where I served for eight years as Abbot of the Holy Patriarchal and Stavropegial Monastery of the Holy Trinity, during which time the restoration of the school’s buildings was set in motion. Its reopening will both affirm respect for religious rights and enable the Ecumenical Patriarchate once again to operate its leading theological institution.”

After his visit to the White House, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew expressed optimism following his conversation with President Trump, noting that extensive renovations could make it possible for the seminary to welcome students again as early as next year.

Video by The White House

Orthodox Times