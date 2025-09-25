Trump and Erdogan discuss Theological School of Halki’s re-opening

During his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged that Turkey would take the necessary steps regarding the reopening of the Theological School of Halki.

“We will do what is required of us,” Erdoğan said, emphasizing that he would also raise the matter directly with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew upon his return to Turkey. Speaking before the bilateral talks began, Erdoğan told reporters: “I will discuss the issue with Bartholomew when I return.”

In response, President Trump noted: “The Greek Orthodox Church was here [at the White House], and they would really like to have some help,” showing the importance of the matter for the Greek Orthodox community in the United States.

Source: ANA-MPA, Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times