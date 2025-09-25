The Ecumenical Patriarch met with the President of Cyprus

On Wednesday afternoon, the Ecumenical Patriarch met with Cyprus’s president, Nikos Christodoulides, in New York.

During the meeting, Christodoulides briefed the Ecumenical Patriarch on the latest developments regarding the Cyprus issue and reiterated the Republic of Cyprus’s determination and commitment to achieving a viable and functional solution.

They also emphasized the age-old bonds between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Church of Cyprus, which serve as a point of reference for Cypriot Hellenism.

The meeting highlighted this enduring relationship and reaffirmed mutual respect and a shared commitment to the values that unite the Ecumenical Throne with Cyprus and its people.

Photo: Ecumenical Patriarchate

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times