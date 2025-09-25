Ecumenical Patriarch received Templeton Prize in New York

Yesterday, Wednesday, September 24, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew received the Templeton Prize at a ceremony held in New York. During his speech, he discussed the relationship between faith and science, as well as the importance of protecting the natural environment.

The Templeton Prize carries a monetary award of over one million dollars, which supports the recipient’s work and initiatives. Since 1972, the prize has been awarded annually to individuals who contribute to bridging religion and science and advancing spiritual understanding.

Past recipients include Mother Teresa; the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader; Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Archbishop of South Africa Desmond Tutu; and British astrophysicist and former president of the Royal Society of London Martin Rees.

Upon accepting the award, the Ecumenical Patriarch emphasized that the distinction “does not belong to one individual, but to a vision that has inspired the Ecumenical Patriarchate for three decades.” He recalled his predecessor, Patriarch Demetrios’, initiative in 1989 to establish September 1 as a day of prayer for the protection of creation—a practice that was later adopted by other Christian churches.

In his lecture, “Where Heaven Meets Earth: Reflections on Faith, Science, and Our Planet,” he stressed that “the estrangement between science and religion must come to an end.” He noted that “when a scientist studies the melting of the ice caps and a theologian reflects on the groaning of creation, they are reading the same book in different languages.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch addressed the environmental crisis and the loss of the “sacred rhythm of natural time,” emphasizing that when our children lose hope, it represents a moral failure and a spiritual crisis. He also stressed the importance of “discipline” and “moderation” in the face of overconsumption, describing them as paths toward “liberation from the endless cycle of greed.”

Finally, he called for collective action to confront climate change. As he stated: “The scientific knowledge is there, the spiritual resources are sufficient, and the technological tools are available. What is lacking is the will.”

Photos: John Mindala / Archons

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

