Ecumenical Patriarch: As Orthodox Christians, we have a constant duty to be careful with Creation

On Tuesday morning, September 23, 2025, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visited the Holy Trinity Cathedral in New York to meet with hierarchs, clergy, presbyters, and members of monastic communities of the Holy Archdiocese of America.

At the cathedral entrance, the Ecumenical Patriarch and his entourage were welcomed by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. He was surrounded by parish clergy, parish council and Philoptochos members, and children of archdiocesan priests.

A doxology followed, presided over by the Patriarch. Afterwards, the Cathedral Dean, Archimandrite Chrysostomos Gilbert; Protopresbyter Peter Orfanakos; Presbytera Pearl Ann Bithos, President of the Sisterhood of Presvyteres; and finally, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, each addressed the Ecumenical Patriarch. The Archbishop noted that this gathering was held at the Patriarch’s heartfelt request and emphasized the significant contributions of all those serving the archdiocese, including presvyteres, monks, and nuns.

In his address, the Ecumenical Patriarch spoke about the purpose of his journey: receiving the Templeton Prize. He explained that the Templeton Prize is important because it recognizes the invaluable ministry of the Mother Church of Constantinople in advancing Orthodox theology concerning the care and preservation of creation.

“As Orthodox Christians, we have a constant duty to be mindful of creation and all the creatures—great and small—that inhabit the world,” the Patriarch noted. Speaking to the clergy, presvyteres, and members of the monastic communities at another point in his address, he praised their dedication to the Church and loyalty to the Ecumenical Patriarchate. He encouraged them to continue spreading the message of the Gospel and the tradition of Orthodoxy.

Then, the Patriarch bestowed the office of Archimandrite of the Ecumenical Throne upon the Very Rev. Archimandrite Paisios, abbot of the Holy Monastery of St. Anthony in Arizona, and the Very Rev. Archimandrite Chrysostomos Gilbert, dean of the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Manhattan. The Patriarch also conferred the office of protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne upon the Very Rev. Protopresbyter Panayiotis Orfanakos, dean of St. Barbara’s Church in Orange, Connecticut, and president of the archdiocesan presbyters council; and the Very Rev. Protopresbyter Nicholas Kazarian, director of the office of inter-orthodox, ecumenical, and interfaith relations of the archdiocese of America.

Later, the Ecumenical Patriarch went to the headquarters of the Holy Archdiocese of America, where he was warmly received by the Archbishop, staff, and employees.

At midday, he attended a luncheon hosted in his honor by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. In attendance were representatives of other Christian communities, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the Templeton Foundation leadership, and numerous guests.

In his greeting, Archbishop Elpidophoros addressed the significance of the Ecumenical Patriarch’s award and presented an icon to the president of the American foundation.

In his remarks, the Patriarch stressed the importance of protecting our common home and its natural resources.

In tribute to the Ecumenical Patriarch, Mayor Adams presented him with the Golden Key to the City of New York.

After the luncheon, a delegation from the National Philoptochos presented the Ecumenical Patriarch with a check to support the construction of the Archontoneion Elderly Care Home on Imvros.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times