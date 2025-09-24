NYC Mayor Adams presented key to the city to the Ecumenical Patriarch

New York City Mayor Eric Adams presented the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew with the Key to the City today at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America headquarters.

“You have unlocked our hearts here in the city,” said Mayor Adams, addressing the Ecumenical Patriarch.

The mayor also reminded guests that “we have been abusive towards Mother Earth” in reference to the Ecumenical Patriarch’s environmentalist teachings, for which he will be awarded the internationally recognized Templeton Prize later this week.

The luncheon was hosted by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, in honor of the Ecumenical Patriarch and in gratitude to the Templeton Prize Committee.

Earlier in the day, clergy and monastics, presvyteres, and children gathered at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity to celebrate a Patriarchal doxology with the Ecumenical Patriarch.

Immediately following the cathedral visit, the Ecumenical Patriarch visited the headquarters of the GOARCH headquarters, where the New York staff enthusiastically welcomed him.

Photo by Orthodox Observer/Brittainy Newman

Orthodox Times