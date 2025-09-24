Cherkasy Bishop Urges Pat. Bartholomew to Revoke Legalization of OCU

In an open letter to the Ecumenical Patriarch, Met. Theodosiy of Cherkasy and Kaniv stressed that simply withdrawing the Tomos is no longer sufficient under current circumstances.

Metropolitan Theodosiy of Cherkasy and Kaniv of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) has sent a detailed public letter to Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, urging him to revoke the Tomos of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) and to end persecution of the canonical Church.

Bloody seizure of the cathedral

The bishop described in detail the events of October last year, when the largest Orthodox church in Ukraine – the Archangel Michael Cathedral in Cherkasy – was seized. “During the takeover, priests, monks, and laypeople were crippled. They were gassed, their arms, legs, teeth, and heads were broken. Shots were fired inside the cathedral,” he wrote.

Metropolitan Theodosiy himself sustained serious injuries: “They tore my cassock, broke my staff, then struck me on the head with such force that I suffered a concussion. Only my monastic klobuk softened the blow and saved me from certain death.” He recalled how he managed to appeal to Patriarch Bartholomew from the altar, where the clergy were held as hostages.

Services with stolen vessels

Particular indignation was caused by the recent visit of OCU head Epifaniy Dumenko. “The blood of monks and priests had not yet dried on the cathedral’s floor, the wounds of the confessors of faith had not yet healed, when Mr. Dumenko came to another’s cathedral and unlawfully ascended my throne,” the hierarch noted.

Theodosiy stressed that Epifaniy “performed his rite using stolen liturgical vessels, including the chalice that had been gifted to me personally by spiritual children on the day of my episcopal consecration.” Meanwhile, on the gallery, “OCU adherents piled icons of saints they refuse to recognize for political reasons.”

Historical parallel with the Renovationists

The hierarch drew a direct parallel with the Renovationist schism of the 1920s: “Our Church was in a similar situation after the Bolshevik coup, when the new regime persecuted Christians and used a newly created pseudo-church of Renovationists,” he reminded.

At that time, Patriarch Gregory VII of Constantinople sided with the Renovationists, legitimizing them. “He not only demanded that Saint Patriarch Tikhon abdicate his throne, but through his envoy even blessed a pseudo-council of the schismatics,” Met Theodosiy emphasized.

“Today, a century later, the situation is repeating itself almost identically. The Ukrainian government is persecuting our Church and striving for its total destruction,” the Metropolitan wrote.

Inaction of authorities and UN concern

The Cherkasy bishop sharply criticized Ukrainian authorities for tolerating lawlessness: “Corrupt police, prosecutors, and other agencies have not given, and apparently will not give, any assessment of the crimes committed by OCU representatives and their armed mercenaries.”

He noted that the Archangel Michael Cathedral “de jure remains the property of the Cherkasy eparchy of the UOC,” while the occupiers “use it by right of force.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations has already taken notice. “In an official document, UN special rapporteurs highlighted the violent seizure of the Cherkasy cathedral and the bloody beating of its defenders,” the hierarch stressed.

Warning of a second great schism

The Metropolitan criticized Patriarch Bartholomew’s statements about a possible future union between the OCU and UOC. “Believe me, this will not happen, for there can be no union of Christ with Belial. Your unwavering stance is dangerous and destructive. It may well trigger a second great schism in the Church,” he warned.

Met Theodosiy reminded the Patriarch of his declared wish to contribute to healing the first great schism of 1054, but observed: “In fact, Your Holiness, you may become the cause of a second great and irreversible schism in world Orthodoxy.”

Call to reconsider

The letter contains a direct appeal to Patriarch Bartholomew to reconsider his decisions: “Now you have not only many reasons, but also all the effective levers to correct this tragic mistake. Its fruits have already become evident to the whole oikoumene,” Theodosiy wrote.

The hierarch emphasized that merely withdrawing the Tomos is not enough – what is needed is “the annulment of the legalization of Ukrainian schismatics.”

“They must repent of the sin of schism, and only then can the question of lawful ordinations be raised,” he insisted.

His Eminence also criticized the Patriarch’s teaching of “first without equals,” calling it “alien to the spirit of conciliarity.” Otherwise, he warned, “2019 will become for the Church as tragic a milestone as 1054 once was.”

The letter concludes with an appeal: “Today in your hands lie both the future peace of the oikoumene and the potential irreversible schism of world Orthodoxy. We beseech you, do not commit a fatal error, Your Holiness.”

The letter was translated into Greek.

Earlier, the UOJ reported Patriarch Bartholomew’s words that he will not revoke the Tomos of the OCU.

https://uoj.news/en/news/85252-cherkasy-bishop-urges-pat-bartholomew-to-revoke-legalization-of-ocu