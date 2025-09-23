Ecumenical Patriarch met with the President of Ukraine Zelenskyy in New York – What did they discuss

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a cordial atmosphere, in New York, at the headquarters of the Ukrainian Mission to the UN, on Monday afternoon, September 22.

The Ecumenical Patriarch wished courage and strength in the struggle of the Ukrainian people, and the President thanked the Patriarch for his support for the people and soldiers of Ukraine, as well as for his continued interest in the return of the abducted children.

President Zelenskyy extended an invitation to the Patriarch to visit Ukraine, highlighting the importance of spiritual and moral encouragement as his country faces the strain of nearly three years of Russian invasion and aggression.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew underlined the church’s steadfast support for Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing brutal war of aggression, while conveying his absolute support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people, adding his hope for a victorious peace to come soon.

Bartholomew presented the Ukrainian leader with a book on Ukraine, authored by Archbishop Elpidophoros.

President Zelenskyy mentioned on social media that he discussed with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew the ways to achieve a genuine peace and the further development of the church in Ukraine.

“I informed him about the protection of religious freedom in Ukraine, shared details of our cooperation with the American team, and invited His All-Holiness to visit Ukraine.

I thank the Ecumenical Patriarch for his support, solidarity, advocacy for Ukraine’s interests, his constant prayers for all Ukrainians, and his condemnation of the actions of the Russian Orthodox Church, which has blessed the killing of Ukrainians”, reads his post.

The meeting took place as world leaders gathered in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where Ukraine’s plight and Russia’s lethal aggression remain at the forefront of international discussions.

The half-hour meeting was attended by Archbishop of America Elpidophoros, Metropolitan of Laodicea Theodoret and Metropolitan of Silybria Maximus, Grand Ecclesiarch Aetios, and the Megas Protoprebyteros Alexander Karloutsos, as well as high-ranking officials of the Ukrainian Government.

Photos: Ecumenical Patriarchate/J. Mindala

I discussed with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew the ways to achieve a genuine peace and the further development of the church in Ukraine. I informed him about the protection of religious freedom in Ukraine, shared details of our cooperation with the American team, and invited… pic.twitter.com/2XHsK8XWdq — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 23, 2025

Orthodox Times