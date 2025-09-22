The Greek PM to meet with the Ecumenical Patriarch on Wednesday

Strict security measures have been taken in Manhattan around the United Nations in anticipation of the arrival of leaders and high-ranking officials who will participate in the 80th High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly, including Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

On Monday, September 22, Mitsotakis is expected to arrive in New York for a busy round of contacts that includes meetings with heads of state, investors, representatives of organisations and members of the Greek and Jewish communities in the United States, discussions with leading think tanks and interviews with international media.

On Tuesday, September 23, the prime minister will participate in the reception hosted in New York in honour of the leaders by the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, September 24, Mitsotakis will speak twice at the UN on the topic of Artificial Intelligence (AI), once in relation to the protection of minors on the internet and once in connection with International Peace and Security.

The first intervention will take place on Wednesday morning, at an event on the Protection of Children in the Digital Age, while the second will be at noon on the same day at the open debate organised by South Korea – which holds the presidency of the Security Council for the month of September – entitled “ Artificial Intelligence and International Peace and Security”.

Later on Wednesday afternoon, the prime minister will also address a community luncheon co-organised by 28 Greek-American organisations, including representatives of AHEPA, HALC, PSEKA, AHI, HANC, HACC. Prominent Greek-American community members will be honoured at the event.

On Wednesday evening, the Greek premier will deliver a brief message at the ceremony to award Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew with the Templeton Prize. He will have met with Bartholomew earlier.

On Friday, September 26, Mitsotakis will address the UN General Assembly.

In his speech, he will refer to the unstable international and regional geopolitical environment that is emerging, to Greece’s position as a pillar of stability within it, as well as to the challenges and risks – from Ukraine to the Middle East.

On Friday morning, he will meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the United Nations Headquarters.

Meetings with Investors

During his stay in New York, the prime minister will also have meetings with a number of investors, as well as with representatives of large companies operating, among others, in the energy, defence and pharmaceutical sectors.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis will have the opportunity to present the investment prospects of the Greek economy, which is achieving primary surpluses and enabling the government to proceed with tax cuts, in a period of international liquidity and instability.

Important Contacts

As part of his participation in the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly, the prime minister will have meetings with leaders and representatives of major American-Jewish organisations.

Mitsotakis will also have contacts and interviews with major international media outlets.

On Wednesday, September 24, he will be invited to the Wall Street Journal’s special discussion series on the occasion of the UN General Assembly (Journal House UNGA).

The title of the discussion in which the Prime Minister will participate is “Is Greece back?”.

On Friday, September 26, he will give a live interview on Bloomberg Television.

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis will accompany the prime minister to a series of meetings and will also follow his own programme with a rich agenda of contacts and meetings.

Gerapetritis’s programme includes numerous high-level meetings and contacts with foreign ministers from Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Central and Latin America.

The focus of the foreign minister’s meetings and contacts will be the war in Ukraine, the crisis in the Middle East, developments in Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as contemporary global challenges.

Gerapetritis will participate in trilateral meetings of the foreign ministers of Greece-Cyprus-Egypt, Greece-Cyprus-Jordan and Greece-Cyprus-Syria. In addition, he will participate in the quadrilateral cooperation format of Greece-Romania-Bulgaria-Croatia.

He will also attend the Transatlantic Dinner hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In the context of the work of the 80th General Assembly, the foreign minister will participate in the High-Level Meeting to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Founding of the United Nations, as well as in the International Conference on the Two-State Solution co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia.

Gerapetritis will chair the Ministerial Session of the Forum of Ancient Civilisations, as Greece holds the Presidency in 2025.

It is noted that Greece is a member of the United Nations Security Council for the two-year period 2025-2026 and the priorities of its term are the peaceful resolution of disputes, respect for international law, the “ Women, Peace and Security” agenda, climate change and security, children and armed conflicts and maritime security.

In this context, the Gerapetritis will be addressing the extraordinary meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue, as well as at the meeting of the Security Council on relations between the United Nations and the Arab League, under the Presidency of the Republic of Korea.

Orthodox Times