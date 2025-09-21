Kimberly Guilfoyle on Ecumenical Patriarch: A spiritual leader who inspires hundreds of millions

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was welcomed in Washington, D.C., at a reception organized by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation and Archon John S. Koudounis.

The event brought together political figures, church leaders, and supporters of the Greek Orthodox faith. The Patriarch was accompanied by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and members of the Holy Eparchial Synod.

In her remarks on social media, Kimberly Guilfoyle expressed her profound honor in welcoming the Ecumenical Patriarch, describing his spiritual leadership as a source of inspiration for hundreds of millions worldwide.

She stressed that his presence in the U.S. capital reaffirms the enduring bonds between the United States, Greece, and the global Orthodox Christian community.

As the newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic, Guilfoyle highlighted her commitment to working closely with His All-Holiness to advance faith, defend religious freedom, and deepen friendship between nations for generations to come.

Orthodox Times