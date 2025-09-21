Bartholomew at the Synaxis of the Hierarchs of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in the U.S. (PHOTOS)

Following his visit to Stony Brook University, yesterday, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew continued his Apostolic Visit to the U.S. at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons in Southampton, New York.

Upon his arrival the Ecumenical Patriarch participated in a tree blessing, expressing joy at seeing “The Bartholomew Christmas Tree,” offered in his honor by Luv Michael, a non-profit focused on empowering the autistic community. Learn more about the partnership between Dormition Church and Luv Michael here.

Following the tree blessing, His All-Holiness proceeded to lead a Synaxis of the Hierarchs of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in the U.S., attended by hierarchs including His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America; Their Eminences Metropolitans Savas of Pittsburgh, Gerasimos of San Francisco, Sevastianos of Atlanta, Apostolos of New Jersey, Nathanael of Chicago, and Constantine of Denver; and Their Graces Bishops Ioannis of Phocaea, Athenagoras of Nazianzos, Nektarios of Diokleia, and Anthony of Synada.

The synaxis was followed by the service of Great Vespers at Dormition Church, officiated by His Eminence Metropolitan Maximos of Selyvria.

Photos by Orthodox Observer/Dimitrios Panagos

Orthodox Times