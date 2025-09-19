Pope Leo XIV to Canonize Archbishop Ignatius Maloyan at Vatican on Oct. 18

Blessed Ignatius Shoukrallah Maloyan, Archbishop of Mardin of the Armenian Catholics, will be proclaimed a saint in a solemn canonization Mass on October 19 at the Vatican. Pope Leo XIV will preside over the ceremony, which marks a historic moment for both the Armenian community and the Catholic Church worldwide, the Vatican News reported.

Maloyan, born Shukrallah Melkon in Mardin (today in Turkey) in 1869, was consecrated Bishop of Mardin in 1911. During the Armenian Genocide of 1915, he was arrested, tortured, and pressured to convert to Islam — an offer he refused. On 11 June 1915, Maloyan was executed along with hundreds of Armenians and Syriacs during the mass deportations. He was 46 years old.

Known for his courage and spiritual leadership, Maloyan left behind a testament urging faithfulness in the face of persecution. His martyrdom has become a symbol of resilience for Armenian Catholics and for all those who suffered in the first genocide of the 20th century.

Pope John Paul II beatified Maloyan as a martyr in 2001. Earlier this year, Pope Francis approved his canonization, paving the way for his name to be inscribed into the official canon of saints — an act that recognizes his heroic virtue and offers inspiration to the faithful worldwide.

Historians note that Maloyan’s life and death reflect the tragic events of the genocide that claimed over a million Armenian lives but also the enduring survival of the Armenian nation. The upcoming canonization is expected to draw pilgrims, clergy, and dignitaries from around the world to honor the memory of the martyred bishop and to celebrate the triumph of faith over oppression.

Asbarez