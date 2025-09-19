Patriarch of Jerusalem met Catholicos Aram I in Kazakhstan

In the framework of the 8th Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, graciously convened under the auspices of Kassym-Jomart Kemeluly Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem, held a fraternal meeting with Catholicos Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia.

In their exchange, the two hierarchs turned their hearts and minds to the immense human suffering unfolding in Gaza, lifting their voices in shared pastoral concern for the innocent and in prayer for the peace of Christ to descend upon the all.

The Patriarch and the Catholicos further reflected upon the enduring mission of the Church to safeguard the Christian presence in the Holy Land, especially in the Holy City of Jerusalem, a presence rooted in the very soil of salvation history. They reaffirmed their responsibility to encourage steadfastness among the faithful and to preserve the witness of the Gospel in the land sanctified by the Lord Himself.

Finally, both leaders expressed their common resolve to strengthen bilateral cooperation in nurturing unity in the Orthodox world, so that the Church may continue to shine as a beacon of faith, hope, and peace in a fractured world.

Source: Patriarchate of Jerusalem

