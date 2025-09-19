Malkhas Amoyan – World champion in Greco-Roman wrestling

Malkhas Amoyan, the representative of Armenia in the 77 kg weight category, became the world champion in Greco-Roman wrestling. In the final, he defeated the Olympic champion representing Japan, Nao Kusaka, ahead of schedule with a score of 10:1. Before that, Malkhas lost to the Japanese in the semifinals of the Olympic Games with a score of 3:1, but, having prepared well after an insulting defeat, he returned and defeated his opponent without any problems.

Malkhas’ path to the world Champion belt:

1/16: Malkhas Amoyan (Armenia) — Kamal Bey (USA) 2:1

1/8: Malkhas Amoyan (Armenia) — Mateusz Bernatek (Poland) 10:0

1/4: Malkhas Amoyan (Armenia) — Ahmet Yilmaz (Turkey) 3:1

1/2: Malkhas Amoyan (Armenia) — Alireza Abdevali (Iran) 5:1

Final: Malkhas Amoyan (Armenia) — Nao Kusaka (Japan) 10:1.

FINAL FULL VIDEO

