Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visited the US Capitol

On Wednesday morning, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew began the Apostolic Visit’s last day in Washington, D.C. meeting with Mike Johnson, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

At the U.S. Capitol Building, a bipartisan, bicameral luncheon in honor of His All-Holiness took place following the meeting. In his remarks at the luncheon, the Ecumenical Patriarch remarked at the shared diversity of both the U.S. and the Orthodox faith.

“The Capitol itself bears witness to the great experiment that is called the United States of America. The Ecumenical Patriarchate understands how it is possible for such diverse peoples to come together and to be ‘E Pluribus Unum,’ for the same is true of our Orthodox Christian Faith, which accepts all persons who come in sincerity of heart,” said the Ecumenical Patriarch.

“Therefore, as we close our remarks today, we praise this Nation of many that strives to be one, and we invoke upon you, Mr. Speaker, and all those who serve the American People, the blessings of God and His infinite mercy.”

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Metropolitan Theodoritos of Laodicea, and Grand Ecclesiarch Aetios also participated in the meeting with Johnson.

Photos by Orthodox Observer/Brittainy Newman

Orthodox Times