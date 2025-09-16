Bartholomew: Support Ecumenical Patriarchate and its representation, Holy Archdiocese of America

Following his meeting with U.S. President Donald J. Trump at the White House, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew held a press conference with journalists, offering insights into the topics discussed.

“We spoke about the issues that concern us—the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the few Christians who remain in Turkey, the hardships they face, the difficulties, the persecutions—but also the fact that, despite everything, we survive and continue to fulfill our mission,” the Ecumenical Patriarch stated.

A significant portion of the discussion focused on Ukraine and the Patriarchate’s historic step in 2019 of granting the Tomos of Autocephaly to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. “We also discussed the tragedy of the Ukrainian people—the Holodomor, the oppression they endured, the current war waged by Russia against Ukraine, the thousands of victims, the destruction, the abducted children, all of these tragic events that wound the conscience of humanity,” Patriarch Bartholomew emphasized.

The Patriarch further noted that the “continuous decline of Christians in the Middle East” was a major concern, warning that if this trend continues, “one day the holy places will remain without Christians.”

He also referred to the closure of the Theological School of Halki, expressing hope that ongoing dialogue with the Turkish government would lead to a positive outcome.

Calling on the faithful to support the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Bartholomew said: “Always love and support the Ecumenical Patriarchate and its representation here, the Holy Archdiocese of America. I look forward with great joy to the meetings and communications we will have in the coming days in Washington and New York.”

Speaking warmly about Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, he remarked: “We love and respect the Archbishop of America at the Patriarchate. We pray that he will continue his work with zeal and effectiveness. He, like myself and every human being, may make mistakes. Even the Pope, who says he is infallible, makes mistakes. We all make mistakes. That is why I urge you to be lenient in your judgment and not to exaggerate.”

Concluding, Patriarch Bartholomew highlighted the unifying role of the Church in the diaspora: “The Church, especially here in the diaspora, unites us and must unite us. We should not have schisms, divisions, or factions.”

