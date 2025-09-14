Congratulatory message of the Ecumenical Patriarch to the new Archbishop of Sinai

On the occasion of the election of Archimandrite Fr. Symeon Papadopoulos as the new Archbishop of Sinai, Pharan, and Raitho, and Abbot of the Holy Royal Monastery of the God-Trodden Mount Sinai, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew sent a congratulatory message.

The Ecumenical Patriarch expressed his joy and fraternal love for the “worthy election” of the new Archbishop, wishing him health and divine strength in the mission he now undertakes.

He emphasized the responsibility of providing spiritual guidance to the Brotherhood of the historic Monastery and the promotion of its sacred goals and purposes.

The Ecumenical Patriarch concluded by invoking the grace and infinite mercy of God upon the new Abbot of Sinai.

Read the full message of the Ecumenical Patriarch:

With fraternal love and joy, we were informed of your worthy election as Abbot of the Holy Royal Monastery of the God-Trodden Mount Sinai and Archbishop of Sinai, and we warmly congratulate you and wish you health and strength from above in fulfilling your new responsibilities: for the edification of the monastics of your Holy Monastery under your spiritual guidance, and for the advancement of its sacred purposes and goals, for the good of your historic monastic dwelling and the local Church therein.

Orthodox Times