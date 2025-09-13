Ecumenical Patriarch: Unacceptable Moscow Patriarchate support for Russian aggression

The meeting between President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at Riga Castle on September 12 focused on matters of faith and ecumenical relations, Russia’s aggression against Ukraine – including the abduction of Ukrainian children – as well as the situation in the Middle East.

President Rinkēvičs highlighted Latvia’s strong ecumenical tradition among the main Christian denominations and the successful cooperation between the state and the Church. He expressed high appreciation for Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I’s firm stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine:

“Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and population, including religious buildings, showing no willingness whatsoever to engage in constructive talks on a ceasefire and peace,” Rinkēvičs stated.

Regarding the Middle East, the President stressed the urgent need to release hostages held by Hamas and to address the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza by ensuring safe aid delivery and protecting civilians.

See photos from the meeting with President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs here

Meeting with the Prime Minister Evika Siliņa

On the same day, Prime Minister Evika Siliņa also met with the Ecumenical Patriarch.

“I highly value the significant contribution of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to the promotion of peace in the world and his genuine love of faith. I am grateful for his unwavering support for Ukraine and for the importance of an independent Church,” emphasized the Prime Minister.

She underlined that Patriarch Bartholomew’s visit to Latvia is a major event for the Orthodox community and confirms the country’s strong ties with the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

See photos from the meeting with Prime Minister Evika Siliņa here

Meeting with the Speaker of the Saeima – “We appreciate Your firm stance against Russia’s aggression”

Later on the same day, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was welcomed at the Parliament by Speaker of the Saeima Daiga Mieriņa.

“We appreciate your firm stance against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and your efforts to promote peace processes worldwide,” said Speaker Mieriņa.

Addressing current geopolitical challenges, she stressed that Latvia is committed to exposing internationally the crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, including human rights violations and the abduction of children. “Russia’s actions show that it seeks to achieve its goals by force and has no desire for peace,” she added.

The Patriarch condemned Russia’s aggression and called the attitude of the Russian Orthodox Church’s leadership in supporting it unacceptable. He emphasized the Church’s role as a bearer of peace and noted that his visit was an opportunity to renew historical ties and strengthen cooperation with the Ecumenical Patriarchate for the good of both the faithful and society as a whole.

Mieriņa also highlighted Latvia’s tradition of interfaith dialogue, while His All Holiness underlined:

“Religious diversity is a wealth for the state, and global peace is grounded in peace among religious organizations.”

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Saeima and Head of the Parliamentary Group for Cooperation with Religious Organizations, Jānis Grasbergs.

See photos from the meeting with Speaker of the Saeima Daiga Mieriņa here

Orthodox Times