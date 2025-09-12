Ecumenical Patriarch meets Parliamentary Speaker and PM of Latvia in Riga

A meeting between Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Ms. Daiga Mieriņa, Speaker of the Saeima (Parliament) of Latvia, took place at the Parliament building in Riga.

The discussion was held in a cordial atmosphere and focused on the presence and contribution of the Orthodox Church in Latvia, as well as the broader role of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in the modern world. Both sides exchanged views on strengthening dialogue and cooperation for the benefit of society.

The Ecumenical Patriarch also held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Latvia, Mrs. Evika Siliņa. The meeting took place today at the Prime Minister’s Office in Riga.

Earlier in the day, at the Presidential Palace in Riga, the Ecumenical Patriarch also met with the President of Latvia, Mr. Edgars Rinkēvičs.

