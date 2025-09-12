Catholic–Orthodox Dialogue Commission concludes work

The Coordinating Committee of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Roman Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church, under the co-presidency of Cardinal Kurt Koch, Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, and Metropolitan Job of Pisidia, Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, met from 8–12 September 2025 at the Holy Metropolis of Rethymno and Avlopotamos, Crete. The Committee was hosted once again with fraternal love by His Eminence Prodromos, Metropolitan of Rethymno and Avlopotamos, who also hosted a meeting of the Coordinating Committee in 2022.

The members of the Coordinating Committee were offered warm and generous Cretan hospitality by Metropolitan Prodromos and his local Church. The Committee had the opportunity to meet His Eminence Eugenios II, the Archbishop of Crete, as well as dignitaries of civil government. Visits were organised to the parish of Gerani and the monasteries of St Irene and St John the Forerunner.

The work of the Coordinating Committee began with the consideration of two draft texts. These texts, on the historical and theological issues related to the Filioque and Infallibility, respectively, were drafted by two subcommittees formed following the decisions taken by the Coordinating Committee in Bari, Italy, in 2024. It was decided to deal first with the draft text on the question of Infallibility. Progress was made on studying and revising the draft text. A new drafting committee was formed to implement revisions to the draft text. Once completed, the revised draft will be considered next year by the Coordinating Committee, with the hope of preparing it for consideration at a Plenary Meeting of the Commission.

The Committee called to mind the major events in the life of the Roman Catholic Church since their last meeting, namely the passing of Pope Francis and the election of Pope Leo XIV. While praying for the repose of Pope Francis and for the ministry of Pope Leo, the members were heartened by the continuing support of the Bishop of Rome for the work of the Commission. They rejoice in the commemoration of the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea held in 325, and hope that plans for a meeting of Pope Leo and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to mark this momentous occasion bear fruit. Such a meeting would constitute an important step on the path to full communion and, in a world tragically fractured by wars and rumours of wars, would likewise serve as an invaluable witness to the peace and unity in Christ that the world so sorely needs.

Source: Ecumenical Patriarchate

