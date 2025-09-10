Pope Leo XIV appoints controversial woman as president of the Pontifical Academy of Fine Arts and Letters

(ZENIT News / Rome, 09.08.2025).- Rome has long been a stage where artistic tradition and ecclesial authority intertwine, but the Vatican’s latest appointment signals an unusual encounter between sacred heritage and contemporary experimentation. On September 6, Pope Leo named Cristiana Perrella, a veteran curator and scholar of contemporary art, as the new president of the Pontifical Academy of Fine Arts and Letters of the Virtuosi at the Pantheon.

The institution, founded in 1542 under Pope Paul III to foster Christian-inspired art and letters, has historically championed sacred aesthetics. By choosing Perrella, whose career has often embraced provocative cultural themes, the Holy See appears to be intentionally widening the dialogue between the Church and the artistic avant-garde.

Perrella, born in Rome in 1965, brings to the role an eclectic résumé: she directed the Pecci Contemporary Art Center in Prato, oversaw international projects with institutions from Istanbul to Valencia, and since March has been at the helm of MACRO, Rome’s municipal contemporary art museum. Her academic work in Milan has trained a generation of cultural managers, while her curatorial projects have ranged from collaborations with the Prada Foundation to programs on the intersections of art and science.

Her name is already familiar within Vatican cultural circles. She was entrusted by Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, to curate “Conciliazione 5,” a contemporary art program launched for the Jubilee of 2025. The project, housed in a new Vatican exhibition space, reflects Pope Francis’ push for dialogue with today’s artistic languages.

Yet Perrella’s appointment has not gone unnoticed by critics. Her curatorial portfolio includes exhibitions highlighting nudity, queer identity, nightlife culture, and explicit explorations of sexuality. Shows such as “Nudes” (2020), featuring the photography of Ren Hang, or “Night Fever” (2019), tracing the history of club culture, stirred controversy in Catholic circles. Others, like “Cult Fiction” (2021), revisited the visual language of Italy’s erotic film posters. These past projects have prompted debate over whether her vision can align with an academy historically devoted to sacred art.

Nevertheless, supporters argue that her presence represents precisely the kind of cultural engagement Pope Francis has encouraged: a willingness to listen to new expressions without fear of tension. Perrella herself has emphasized the importance of creating spaces where art can act as a mirror of society, even when uncomfortable.

Her work for the Vatican has already included the remarkable commission of an installation at Rome’s Rebibbia prison, where Pope Francis opened a Holy Door for the Jubilee. It was a gesture that paired spiritual symbolism with artistic creativity in a setting of suffering and redemption.

For the Pontifical Academy, Perrella’s leadership could mark the beginning of a new era. The institution, once the bastion of Renaissance virtuosi, may now find itself grappling with the languages of contemporary art — languages that do not always fit neatly within the Church’s traditional canons but that speak urgently to the cultural landscape of today.

Whether her tenure will provoke further controversy or open genuine channels of dialogue remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: with Cristiana Perrella at its helm, the Pontifical Academy will no longer be a quiet custodian of the past. It is being asked, instead, to stand at the crossroads of faith and contemporary imagination.

