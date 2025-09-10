Holy Synod of Jerusalem Patriarchate convened today – Key decisions made

Following up to the decisions of the Holy Synod convened in the Holy City of Jerusalem on September 8th, 2025 under the presidency of our Father, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem.

The Patriarch, together with the members of the Holy Synod, touched on several matters pertaining to the administrative, ecclesiastical, and pastoral affairs of the Patriarchate, in service to its monasteries, shrines, and churches, and for the well-being of the clergy and the flock. The Synod also addressed the recent events at the Monastery of Saint Catherine in Sinai, which lies directly under the jurisdiction of the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, and about which the Synod had previously issued a decision.

The Patriarch reflected on the course of the celebrations of the Dormition of the Most Holy Theotokos. His words, joined with those of the Synodical Fathers, were imbued with a spirit of paternal sorrow over the prevailing circumstances in the region, especially in the Holy Places, where security concerns in the Holy City resulted in the limited participation of our faithful and pilgrims. Yet, the Church, through its living witness, faithfully celebrated all the liturgical services and feasts according to the venerable Jerusalem rite, raising prayers from the Holy Places for the peace of the region and the world, and for the salvation of souls.

The Patriarch and the Synod also remembered with reverence the thrice-blessed Archimandrite Innokentios, pausing in prayerful silence to honor his memory, extolling his distinguished service, particularly the spiritual and architectural legacy he left in the city of Madaba in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. To perpetuate his memory, His Beatitude granted the blessing that the Patriarchal School in Madaba bear his name as “Schools of the Jerusalem Patriarchate – School of Archimandrite Innokentios” and that a commemorative plaque be erected in recognition of his faithful service to the Church and its people.

In addition, Metropolitan Christophoros of Jordan, affirmed that the late Archimandrite Innokentios had left an indelible mark upon both the community of Madaba in particular and the Jordanian society in general, a truth made manifest during his illness, repose, and funeral, when the faithful gathered around him in deep gratitude and respect, joined also by the local authorities who came to a decision to name a street in the city after him.

Furthermore, The Patriarch informed the Synod of the generous contribution made by the Right Reverend Peter Eaton, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southeast Florida, in the United States of America, who donated the sum of twenty-five thousand (25,000) US dollars to the Church of Saint Porphyrios in Gaza. This offering was received as a token of love and solidarity, coinciding with the silver jubilee of His Beatitude’s election as successor to Saint James the Just, Brother of the Lord on the Patriarchal Throne of Jerusalem, and as a sign of the enduring fraternal bond between the Episcopal Church and the Mother of Churches. His Beatitude and the members of the Synod expressed their profound gratitude, accompanied by fervent prayer, for this blessed donation.

The Synod also received the final report submitted by Mr. Odeh Qawas, Chief Executive Officer of the Patriarchal Schools in the East Bank, detailing the achievements of the schools during this period. The Patriarch and the Synod expressed their heartfelt appreciation for his work, praising his tireless efforts to elevate the schools amid difficult circumstances, and in recognition, His Beatitude conferred upon him the Order of the Holy Sepulchre.

In addition, the Holy Synod resolved to approve the petition of the Reverend Archimandrite Artemios for the ordination of Mr. Ivan Vladimirovich to serve the Russian Orthodox community in Haifa.

At the conclusion of its deliberations, The Patriarch and the Holy Fathers raised prayers for the peace of the world, beseeching Almighty God to grant to the children of the Church of Jerusalem, in the Holy Land and throughout the world, serenity of soul and consolation amidst the uncertainty and trials of these times. They implored the Lord Christ to illumine the minds of the leaders of nations, that they may become instruments of peace throughout the whole world and especially in the Holy Land, which continues to suffer sorrow, praying that the divine compassion and heavenly consolations of Christ our God may heal the hearts of all who grieve.

Source: Patriarchate of Jerusalm

