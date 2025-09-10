Archdiocese of Thyateira: Over 600 registered for the 9th Archdiocesan “Discover Orthodoxy” online catechism class

More than 600 participants registered for the opening session of the 9th annual Discover Orthodoxy online catechism course, organised by the Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain.

The session took place via Zoom on Tuesday evening and was inaugurated with the blessing of Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain.

The course is organized and led by Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis, Protosyncellus of the Archdiocese and Dean of the historic Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom in London. He is joined and supported by Rev. Fr. George Tsiappourdhi, Priest-in-Charge of the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Nicholas in Southampton.

Held weekly, each 45-minute class introduces participants to the core teachings, history, and spiritual life of Orthodox Christianity. The course will run through early spring, culminating in the annual group baptisms for those who choose to formally embrace the Orthodox faith.

The “Discover Orthodoxy” programme continues to expand its reach and impact, reflecting growing interest in Orthodox Christianity across the UK and beyond.

For more information or to register for upcoming sessions, contact: discoverorthodoxygb@gmail.com.

Orthodox Times