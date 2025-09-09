The Ecumenical Patriarch honored the memory of Metropolitan Joachim of Nicomedia

On this day, September 9, 2025, when our Holy Church commemorates the Synaxis of the Holy and Righteous Ancestors of God Joachim and Anna, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, accompanied by Geron Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, Metropolitan Apostolos of Miletus, and Patriarchal Deacon Anatolios Doxastakis, proceeded to the Cemetery of Saint Ignatius in Chalcedon, where he performed a Trisagion at the grave of the ever-memorable Metropolitan Joachim of Nicomedia, offering prayers for the repose of his soul.

Photo: Holy Metropolis of Chalcedon

