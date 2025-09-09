In the presence of the Ecumenical Patriarch the presentation of Serdar Korutçu’s book

In the presence of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the presentation of the book from Istos Publications, “Very Bad Things Happened in the City That Night: The Last Witnesses Recall the September Events” by journalist and author Serdar Korutçu, took place at the Church of Panagia Koumariotissa.

The book and its author were presented by Mr. Setskin Erdi from Istos Publications and Lakis Vigas, head of the Organizing Committee of “Theotokia 2025.” The testimonies of Mr. Andreas Vermez and Mr. Konstantinos Diakrousi, who shared their painful memories of the day of the brutal pogrom, moved the attendees deeply.

At the conclusion of the event, refreshments were offered to the audience, while the author simultaneously signed copies of his book for readers.

Orthodox Times