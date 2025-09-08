Intel Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Innovation and Strengthen Execution

New appointments underscore Intel’s focus on core products, foundry growth, and engineering excellence.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., — September 8, 2025 — Intel Corporation today announced a series of senior leadership appointments that support the company’s strategy to strengthen its core product business, build a trusted foundry, and foster a culture of engineering across the business.

Kevork Kechichian Appointed to Lead Data Center Group

Kevork Kechichian has joined Intel as executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group (DCG). In this role, he will lead Intel’s data center business across cloud and enterprise, including the Intel Xeon processor family.

Kechichian brings more than 30 years of industry experience, and joins Intel from Arm, where he most recently served as executive vice president of engineering. At Arm, he led technology development with ecosystem partners and managed the company’s transformation from IP licensing to delivering full-stack solutions. His previous leadership roles include senior engineering positions at NXP Semiconductors and Qualcomm.

“Kevork brings a powerful combination of strategic vision, technical depth, and operational rigor that will help us seize growth opportunities across the data center market,” said Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel.

Jim Johnson Named to Lead Client Computing Group

Jim Johnson has been appointed senior vice president and general manager of Intel’s Client Computing Group (CCG), after successfully serving in the role on an interim basis. He will lead Intel’s efforts to deliver innovative computing solutions and foster growth across the global PC and edge ecosystems.

A 40-year Intel veteran, Johnson has held various engineering and leadership roles across the company, including in the Technology and Manufacturing Group, the Networking and Communications Group, and general manager of several global businesses and manufacturing plants.

“Jim’s steady leadership and trusted relationships across the computing industry are driving continued progress in our client business as we prepare to launch a new generation of products,” Tan said.

Srini Iyengar to Lead Newly Formed Central Engineering Group

Intel is also establishing a new Central Engineering Group led by Srinivasan (Srini) Iyengar, a senior vice president and Fellow. In his expanded role, Iyengar will lead horizontal engineering functions and build a new custom silicon business to serve a broad range of external customers.

Iyengar joined Intel in June from Cadence Design Systems, where he led global silicon engineering. He brings deep technical expertise in custom silicon development and has worked closely with hyperscale data center customers to optimize solutions for key workloads.

“With Srini leading Central Engineering, we’re aligning innovation and execution more tightly in service to customers,” Tan said. “We are laser-focused on delivering world-class products and empowering our engineering teams to move faster and execute with excellence. Kevork, Jim, and Srini are exceptional leaders whose deep technical acumen and industry relationships will be instrumental as we continue building a new Intel.”

Kechichian, Johnson, and Iyengar will report directly to CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

Naga Chandrasekaran to Expand Foundry Leadership Role

Naga Chandrasekaran, executive vice president and chief technology and operations officer of Intel Foundry, will expand his role to include Foundry Services. This will create a more integrated structure spanning technology development, manufacturing and go-to-market to better serve customers. Intel consolidated technology development and manufacturing under Chandrasekaran’s leadership earlier this year.

Chandrasekaran joined Intel in 2024 from Micron, where he served as senior vice president for technology development. He brings decades of experience spanning the breadth of semiconductor manufacturing and R&D.

“Naga’s strong leadership, combined with a more integrated foundry operating model, will help us enhance the quality of execution, collaboration and customer service across our foundry business,” Tan said.

Chandrasekaran will continue reporting to Tan. Kevin O’Buckley, continues as senior vice president and general manager of Foundry Services, reporting to Chandrasekaran.

Michelle Johnston Holthaus to Depart Intel

Additionally, Intel announced that Michelle Johnston Holthaus, chief executive of Intel Products, will depart after more than three decades with the company. Holthaus held numerous senior leadership roles, including interim co-CEO, executive vice president and general manager of CCG, and chief revenue officer. She will remain a strategic advisor over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.

“Throughout her incredible career, Michelle has transformed major businesses, built high-performing teams and worked to delight our customers,” Tan said. “She has made a lasting impact on our company and inspired so many of us with her leadership. We are grateful for all Michelle has given Intel and wish her the best.”

https://newsroom.intel.com/corporate/intel-announces-key-leadership-appointments