Syriac Orthodox Patriarch visited Ecumenical Patriarch in Constantinople

On September 5, 2025, Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II paid a visit to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at his residence in Constantinople.

The Patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church was accompanied by Archbishops Mor Philoxenus Yusuf Çetin, Patriarchal Vicar of Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir; Mor Dioscoros Benjamin Atas, Patriarchal Vicar of Sweden; Mor Joseph Bali, Patriarchal Assistant; Mor Christophoros Markose Abraham, Patriarchal Secretary for the Affairs of the Church in India; as well as Mr. Maher Kourieh.

During the meeting, the two Primates reflected on the historic bonds uniting their churches and discussed current issues concerning ecumenical relations and the Christian witness in the face of contemporary challenges.

