Ecumenical Patriarchate delegation visited Patriarch of Antioch in Balamand

A high-ranking delegation of the Ecumenical Patriarchate visited the Patriarchate of Antioch and the residence of Patriarch Ioannis.

On Friday, Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, together with Grand Ecclesiarch Aetios, were present in Balamand, accompanied also by the Ambassador of Greece to Lebanon, Despina Kokolopoulou.

Metropolitan Emmanuel conveyed the love and esteem of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for Patriarch Ioannis of Antioch, as well as “his support for the Church of Antioch, in light of the challenges currently faced by the Middle East.”

