The Ecumenical Patriarch at the Holy Metropolis of Pisidia (PHOTOS)

At the invitation of Metropolitan Job of Pisidia, the Ecumenical Patriarch traveled by air on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, to Alanya, located in southern Turkey. There, he presided over the local Orthodox community’s celebrations for the Feast of the Panagia of Pisidia.

This feast was established by the late Metropolitan Sotirios of Pisidia.

At Gazipaşa Airport, the Patriarch was greeted by the local hierarch, accompanied by his auxiliary bishop, Ambrosios of Evdokia, and clergy from his eparchy, along with their families.

The Patriarch then paid courtesy visits to the district governor, Mr. Şakir Öner Öztürk, and the mayor of Alanya, Mr. Osman Tarık Özçelik. They welcomed the Ecumenical Patriarch warmly, exchanged gifts with him, and honored him.

Subsequently, the Ecumenical Patriarch proceeded to the Church of the Theotokos, where he presided over Great Vespers. At the conclusion of the service, he addressed the multinational congregation in Greek and Turkish. The Patriarchal Deacon Epiphanios translated the Patriarch’s address into Russian.

Immediately afterward, Metropolitan Job of Pisidia hosted an official dinner attended by the district governor, the mayor, and clergy from the metropolis and Greece. Members of the local community and a group of students from the Christian Student Movement of the organization “O Sotir” of Thessaloniki were also present. The students chanted melodiously during Vespers and at the Divine Liturgy the following day. During the dinner, toasts were made by the Metropolitan of Pisidia and the Patriarch.

On Wednesday, the Ecumenical Patriarch presided over the Divine Liturgy. At its conclusion, he offered a Trisagion service for the repose of the founder of the church, the blessed Metropolitan Sotirios of Pisidia. He then responded to the local Metropolitan Job’s heartfelt welcome and addressed the large congregation.

At midday, the Metropolitan hosted a farewell luncheon in honor of the Ecumenical Patriarch. In the afternoon, the Patriarch returned to Constantinople.

The Patriarchal entourage consisted of Grand Archimandrite Jacob, Third Deacon Barnabas, and Patriarchal Deacon Epiphanios.

Photo: Holy Metropolis of Pisidia

Orthodox Times