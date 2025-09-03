Ecumenical Patriarch visits Alanya for the feast day of Panagia Pisidiotissa

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is visiting Alanya in the Holy Metropolis of Pisidia on September 2 and 3, at the invitation of Metropolitan Job of Pisidia.

Upon his arrival, he was enthusiastically welcomed by the faithful of the region.

During his visit, he held customary meetings with local authorities, specifically with the Governor of the Region, Şakir Öner Öztürk, and the Mayor of Alanya, Osman Tarık Özçelik.

In addition, the Patriarch presided over the festive Vespers on Tuesday evening and today, Wednesday, September 3, he will preside over the Divine Liturgy.

