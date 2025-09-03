Ecumenical Patriarch to visit Thessaloniki, September 26 – October 1

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will make a pastoral and cultural visit to Thessaloniki from September 26 to October 1, participating in a series of liturgical, cultural, and academic events.

The Patriarch, accompanied by his delegation, will arrive by air on Friday, September 26. On Saturday, September 27, he will attend the opening of the photography exhibition “Mount Athos – Beyond the Visible” by Giannis Giannatos, held in the exhibition hall of the Government House (Ministry of Macedonia–Thrace). The exhibit, capturing scenes of daily life on Mount Athos, will later travel to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg on September 29, organized by the Holy Great Monastery of Vatopaidi with the support of the Aegeas Foundation.

On Sunday, September 28, the Patriarch will preside at the Divine Liturgy in the historic Church of St. George (Rotunda) in Thessaloniki. That evening, he will attend a celebratory event marking the 25th anniversary of the Mount Athos Center at the Olympion Cinema Theatre.

The following day, Monday, September 29, Patriarch Bartholomew will inaugurate a three-day academic conference organized by the journal Theologia at the Church of St. Demetrios of Thessaloniki.

During his stay, the Ecumenical Patriarch is also scheduled to visit schools and ecclesiastical institutions in the region before departing Wednesday, October 1.

Orthodox Times