New Composition of the Holy and Sacred Synod of Ecumenical Patriarchate

According to an official announcement, the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate has been reconstituted for the six-month term running from September 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026.
Presided over by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the Synod’s new composition is as follows:
Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon
Metropolitan Ambrosios of Karpathos and Kasos
Metropolitan Apostolos of Miletus
Metropolitan Athanasios of Colognia
Metropolitan Andreas of Arkalochori, Kastelli, and Viannos
Metropolitan Sebastian of Atlanta
Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden and All Scandinavia
Metropolitan Maximos of Silivria
Archbishop Makarios of Australia
Metropolitan Kyrillos of Imbros and Tenedos
Metropolitan Maximos of Switzerland
Metropolitan Iakovos of Mexico
Source: Ecumenical Patriarchate
