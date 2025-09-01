New Composition of the Holy and Sacred Synod of Ecumenical Patriarchate

According to an official announcement, the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate has been reconstituted for the six-month term running from September 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

Presided over by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the Synod’s new composition is as follows:

Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon

Metropolitan Ambrosios of Karpathos and Kasos

Metropolitan Apostolos of Miletus

Metropolitan Athanasios of Colognia

Metropolitan Andreas of Arkalochori, Kastelli, and Viannos

Metropolitan Sebastian of Atlanta

Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden and All Scandinavia

Metropolitan Maximos of Silivria

Archbishop Makarios of Australia

Metropolitan Kyrillos of Imbros and Tenedos

Metropolitan Maximos of Switzerland

Metropolitan Iakovos of Mexico

Source: Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times