Phanar’s a full set of failures

In Ukraine, Epifaniy, the Phanar’s chosen primate, is struggling to hold his ground with dignity. In Jerusalem, Theophilos has been playing his cards with the Russians for years. Meanwhile, the Egyptians remain firmly unmoved over the ownership dispute of the Sinai Monastery. Reading all this, what do the Ecumenical Patriarch and the Greek Foreign Minister, Gerapetritis, seem to have in common? The same tendency toward fiasco. There seems to be no other explanation for how so many important matters are being mishandled — matters vital for Hellenism and Orthodoxy.

And where did the latest blow come from to complete this picture of failure? From Albania. Barely six months have passed since the election of the new Archbishop in the neighboring country, and yet that Church is already openly flirting with Moscow.

Conclusions

The late Archbishop Anastasios of Albania was known for maintaining a careful balance. He could disagree with the Phanar and even come into conflict, but he never openly placed himself under Moscow’s protection.

His successor, Archbishop Ioannis of Albania, a spiritual heir of Anastasios, followed protocol upon his election, paying his first official visit to the Ecumenical Patriarchate. He honored the Patriarch, and in turn, the Patriarch received him with the traditional concelebration. After that, however—silence.

No sign of interest or engagement from the Phanar. Nor from the Metropolises of the Church of Greece. And where there is a vacuum, others step in. Enter the Russian Orthodox Church.

Just two weeks ago, Metropolitan Antony of Volokolamsk arrived in Albania, accompanied by two of Moscow’s most influential figures: Nikolaos Balasov, Patriarch Kirill’s trusted aide, and Igor Yakimchuk, Deputy Chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations.

The official statement released by the Archdiocese of Albania highlighted “inter-Orthodox relations,” adding that “emphasis was placed on the major issue of peace in Ukraine.” The sly Volokolamsk wasted no time casting its nets in Albania, positioning himself as the first senior envoy of a foreign Church to meet the new Archbishop. And the agenda? Predictably, Ukraine.

Dehellenization

Orthodoxy is seething over the Ukrainian issue. Beyond the three Greek-speaking Churches, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew stands increasingly isolated —and Volokolamsk is seizing the moment. The Russian Church is moving decisively to ensure Albania does not slip through its fingers. For now, Archbishop Ioannis remains officially reserved, keeping his stance ambiguous.

Yet sources suggest that, following his visit to Constantinople, his next official destination will be Moscow —a development that would strike a serious blow to the Phanar. Albania is not Bulgaria; its symbolism carries far greater weight.

But this is not merely an inter-Orthodox power struggle. Many observers are noting a slow but steady dehellenization of the Church of Albania.

It was the late Archbishop Anastasios who resurrected the Church, rebuilt it from ruins, and gave it substance, which is why he remains deeply loved in Albania. Since the election of Archbishop Ioannis, however, speculation about a “dehellenization” campaign has intensified.

Some voices, timid but persistent, argue that the Archbishop’s name should not be Ioannis, but Giovanni or Joan—and that the so-called Hellenization of the Archdiocese should come to an end.

Melchizedek

*Published in the newspaper “Orthodoxi Alitheia”

Orthodox Times