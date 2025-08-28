St. Porphyrius Church in Gaza denies receiving evacuation order

Following recent developments regarding the Israeli military’s decision to begin a phased evacuation of the Gaza Strip, an Israeli media report claimed that the historic Church of St. Porphyrius in Gaza City had been ordered to evacuate.

However, the church categorically denied the report through an official statement on its Facebook page:

“We are all safe. No one has contacted us regarding the evacuation of the displaced people from the church.”

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions and ongoing military operations in Gaza, where entire neighborhoods are being evacuated. St. Porphyrius Church, one of the oldest Christian landmarks in the region, continues to serve as a shelter for hundreds of displaced civilians, including families, children, and the elderly.

Orthodox Times