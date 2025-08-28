Orthodox Church in Gaza ordered to evacuate amid intensifying Israeli Offensive

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has ordered the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius and its compound in Gaza City to evacuate, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

The Catholic Church of the Holy Family has not yet received a similar order, though the Anglican St. Philip’s Church, located within the Al-Ahli Arab Anglican Hospital compound, is also in an evacuation zone, based on the IDF’s published map.

The evacuation orders come as Israel prepares for a large-scale military offensive in Gaza City, the Strip’s largest urban area, in its ongoing campaign against Hamas.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday, the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate and the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemned the worsening situation for Christian communities in Gaza and affirmed that their clergy and nuns would not leave: “Leaving Gaza City and trying to flee to the south would be nothing less than a death sentence. For this reason, the clergy and nuns have decided to remain,” the statement read.

Both compounds currently shelter hundreds of civilians, including women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities. Bombing near the churches has been described as “nonstop.”

The St. Porphyrius compound was previously struck by Israeli forces on October 20, 2023, in an attack that reportedly killed multiple civilians.

Orthodox Times