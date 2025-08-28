Ecumenical Patriarch visits San Marino, concludes official visit to Italy

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visited the Republic of San Marino, accompanied by his Patriarchal entourage, as part of his official trip to Italy. San Marino, known as the world’s oldest republic and the “Land of Freedom,” welcomed the Patriarch with full honors.

During his visit, Patriarch Bartholomew was warmly received by San Marino’s two traditional co-heads of state (Captains Regent), with whom he held a cordial discussion. The officials extended an invitation to the Ecumenical Patriarch to return for an official visit and address the country’s Parliament.

Later that afternoon, the Patriarch toured the Rimini Exhibition, including pavilions dedicated to the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea, Ukraine, and the Martyrs of Algeria. He then delivered an extensive address in Italian on the theme “1700 Years Since the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea.” The speech drew a large and enthusiastic audience, who welcomed him with warm applause.

The event opened with introductions and greetings by Mr. Andrea D’Auria, Director of the International Center “Communion and Liberation,” and Mr. Bernhard Scholz, President of the “Rimini Meeting.”

A formal dinner on Tuesday evening concluded the Patriarch’s official engagements in Rimini. On Wednesday afternoon, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew departed from Bologna Airport on Turkish Airlines, returning to Constantinople. At the airport, he was greeted by the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Bologna, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, with whom he held a cordial conversation.

Photo: Ecumenical Patriarchate / Nikos Papachristou / Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times