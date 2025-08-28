Archbishop of America mourns victims of Minneapolis, urges action against gun violence

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America expressed his deep sorrow following the deadly shooting at the Catholic Church of the Annunciation in Minneapolis, emphasizing that among the injured is a 12-year-old member of the local Greek Orthodox community.

“With a shattered heart, we send prayers for the innocent children and faithful who fell victim to the unspeakable violence at the Catholic Church of the Annunciation in Minneapolis. At least two precious lives have been lost, while many others — including fourteen children — remain injured. Among those still hospitalized is Sophia, a beloved 12-year-old member of our own Greek Orthodox community. And yet, in truth, every child in that sacred church was our child; every cry of pain, our own,” the Archbishop said in a statement.

The Archbishop placed the tragedy within the broader context of recurring gun violence in American schools and places of worship, noting the political polarization surrounding the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which protects gun ownership rights and often hinders legislative reform.

Calling for more than mourning, Archbishop Elpidophoros stressed the urgent need for change: “We must also raise our voices beyond lamentation. How many more of our children must die while all we offer are statements of sorrow and assurances of prayer, as the grim cycle of death, mourning, and empty gestures repeats itself?”

The shooting at the Catholic Church of the Annunciation left two children dead and at least seventeen people injured. The tragedy has reignited national conversations about gun control, school safety, and the protection of vulnerable communities.

Source: ANA-MPA

Orthodox Times