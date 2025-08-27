Ecumenical Patriarch to Vatican News: Without justice there is no peace

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has called the war in Ukraine “a fratricidal war—a scandal for the Christian world, and especially for the Orthodox Church,” urging Christians to raise their voices for justice and unity.

Speaking in Rimini during the Meeting for the Fraternity of Peoples, where he participated in a panel on the Council of Nicaea, the Patriarch gave an exclusive interview to Vatican News journalist Andrea Tornielli. In the wide-ranging conversation, he addressed Christian unity, the need for a common Easter date, global conflicts, and his impressions of newly elected Pope Leo XIV.

“As Christians, we must make our voices heard, united—just as our brothers have done—and we must bear witness to a firm commitment to justice, because without justice there is no peace,” he emphasized.

The Legacy of Nicaea and the Quest for Unity

Bartholomew highlighted the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea, calling it “a milestone in the entire history of Christianity.” The Council, he said, defined the truth that the Church had proclaimed for centuries, affirming Christ as “true God from true God, of the same essence as the Father,” and setting a foundation for the Church’s witness throughout history.

The Patriarch also stressed the importance of celebrating Easter on the same date worldwide, an issue first discussed at Nicaea. “In order to be credible as Christians, we must celebrate the Resurrection of the Savior on the same day,” he said, noting that a dialogue on this topic—initiated with the late Pope Francis—is ongoing.

Remembering Pope Francis, Welcoming Pope Leo XIV

Reflecting on Pope Francis’s passing, Bartholomew called him “a brother, united with us in concern for humanity’s great challenges and in a deep passion for Christian unity.” He recalled attending Francis’s inauguration—an unprecedented gesture from an Ecumenical Patriarch—and their shared work on peace, interreligious dialogue, and environmental protection. “The Lord will reward him for what he bore witness to with his life and work,” he said.

On Pope Leo XIV, Bartholomew expressed optimism: “Although his style differs from that of Pope Francis, he immediately demonstrated a firm desire to continue walking in the footsteps of his predecessor. We already feel a strong harmony with him.” The Patriarch revealed that the Pope’s first trip abroad will be to Turkey, including a visit to Nicaea, symbolizing their shared commitment to ecumenical dialogue.

A Call to Action Amid Global Conflicts

Bartholomew’s words carried urgency as he spoke about the suffering caused by war in Ukraine, Gaza, and other parts of the world:

“There is Gaza and the entire Middle East, where interests that have little to do with the actual needs of the people push things not toward a just peace, but toward a continuation of a heartbreaking and inhumane conflict.”

He insisted that Christians must combine advocacy with prayer: “We must also stand firm in our commitment to justice… But as Christians, we also possess an invincible weapon: prayer. And we must never forget that.”

The Patriarch concluded by expressing gratitude for the invitation to Rimini, saying, “I am here to offer my humble testimony. Tomorrow, I will return to Constantinople, to my See.”

Orthodox Times