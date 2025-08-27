Ecumenical Patriarch: The future of life will be ecological and peaceful—or it will not exist

With a powerful message on the urgent need to protect the natural environment, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew issued a heartfelt appeal to the faithful on the occasion of September 1, the Day of Prayer for Creation and the beginning of the new ecclesiastical year.

The Ecumenical Patriarch emphasized the leading role of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in raising ecological awareness within the Church and society.

“The Ecumenical Patriarchate not only highlighted early on the gravity of environmental problems, but also pointed to their spiritual and moral causes and proposed solutions based on the Orthodox Eucharistic and ascetic ethos,” he said.

Bartholomew underscored that Orthodoxy represents “the eco-friendly expression of Christianity” and that the establishment of September 1 as the Day of Prayer for the Environment “was not simply a reaction to the ecological crisis, but an extension of the Church’s life as ‘applied ecology.’”

Drawing a clear link between ecological and social crises, the Patriarch warned: “Separation from God gives rise to possessive and exploitative attitudes toward creation and our fellow human beings, while life in Christ becomes a source of environmental sensitivity and compassionate action.”

Addressing the devastating effects of climate change and ongoing wars around the world, he issued a dramatic appeal: “The future of life on our planet will either be ecological and peaceful—or it will not exist.”

Bartholomew reaffirmed that the Ecumenical Patriarchate will continue to lead efforts “to protect nature, to place ecology at the center of inter-Christian and interfaith dialogue, and to promote Christian ecological principles.”

The Patriarch also urged Churches, parishes, and monasteries to develop coordinated initiatives for ecological awareness, with a special focus on educating younger generations: “Applying the ecological implications of our faith in practice is a defining dimension of our Orthodox identity.”

Concluding his message, he extended his patriarchal blessing: “We wish all a blessed and fruitful new ecclesiastical year and call upon all the children of the Mother Church across the globe to live in harmony with creation, to pray for peace, to strive for sustainability, and to embrace solidarity.”

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times