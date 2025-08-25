What Does Pope Leo XIV’s Letter to the President of Ukraine Say? Full Text

«I implore the Lord to move the hearts of people of good will, so that the clamor of arms may be silenced and give way to dialogue, opening the way to peace for the good of all,» the Pope says in part of the letter.

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 24.08.2025).- On the occasion of Ukraine’s national holiday, Pope Leo XIV wrote and sent a letter to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukraine’s national holiday is celebrated on August 24 and commemorates Independence Day. This date marks the moment Ukraine declared its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, a historic milestone that symbolizes the rebirth of its sovereignty as a modern nation.

In pre-war years, celebrations included military and civic parades (especially in Kyiv); concerts, folk dances, and traditional music; commemorative events at historical monuments; decorations in the colors of the flag: blue and yellow; traditional cuisine; and family gatherings.

On the social network X, the Ukrainian President expressed his gratitude for the letter with these words: «I sincerely thank Your Holiness for your kind words, your prayers, and your attention to the Ukrainian people in the midst of a devastating war. All our hopes and efforts are focused on our nation achieving the long-awaited peace, so that goodness, truth, and justice may prevail. We are grateful for the Pope’s moral leadership and apostolic support.»

For his part, at the end of the Marian prayer at the Angelus on Sunday, August 24, in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Leo XIV publicly stated: «Last Friday, August 22, we accompanied with our prayer and fasting our Ukrainian brothers and sisters, who, through the spiritual initiative ‘World Prayer for Ukraine’, ask the Lord to grant peace to their martyred country.»

Below is the full text of the Pope’s letter to the Ukrainian President:

To His Excellency President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy:

With a heart wounded by the violence that ravages your land, I address you on this day of your national feast.

I wish to assure you of my prayer for the people of Ukraine who suffer from war-especially for all those wounded in body, for those bereaved by the death of a loved one, and for those deprived of their homes.

May God Himself console them; may He strengthen the injured and grant eternal rest to the departed.

I implore the Lord to move the hearts of people of good will, that the clamor of arms may fall silent and give way to dialogue, opening the path to peace for the good of all.

I entrust your nation to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of Peace.

His Holiness Pope Leo XIV

Zenit