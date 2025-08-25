Ecumenical Patriarch continues historic visit to Stockholm with high-level meetings and events

As part of his official visit to Stockholm, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew carried out a full day of significant meetings and events on Saturday, August 23, 2025, accompanied by his esteemed delegation.

The Patriarch began the day with a visit to the Turkish Ambassador to Sweden, Mr. Yönet Tezel, at the ambassador’s residence, where he was warmly and cordially received.

He then attended and delivered remarks at the presentation of a new book by Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden, titled “Polyefktos Finfinis, Metropolitan of Sweden and All Scandinavia, 1969–1974.” The book, published by the Apostolic Ministry of the Church of Greece, was presented at the Cathedral of St. George in Stockholm. Metropolitan Agathangelos of the Phanar, Director General of the Apostolic Ministry, also addressed the gathering. The event concluded with a luncheon in honor of the attendees at the Cathedral premises.

Later, the Ecumenical Patriarch paid a visit to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at his official residence, where they engaged in a highly constructive discussion.

Patriarch Bartholomew also presided and spoke at a solemn ecumenical service held at Stockholm’s historic Lutheran Cathedral (Storkyrkan). The service was attended by Sweden’s King and Queen, the Prime Minister, representatives of various Churches and Christian denominations, as well as a large congregation of faithful.

The day’s program concluded with a dinner hosted in his honor by the Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to Sweden, Archbishop Julio Murat, a native of Smyrna (Izmir).

Saturday’s engagements marked a pivotal moment in the penultimate stage of the Ecumenical Patriarch’s historic visit to the Kingdom of Sweden, highlighting deep ecumenical ties and the Patriarchate’s commitment to dialogue and unity.

Source: Ecumenical Patriarchate / Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times