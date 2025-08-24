Metropolitan of Chalcedon: The international community must support Ukraine with action

On Sunday, August 24, 2025, Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon presided over the Divine Liturgy at the Patriarchal Church of St. George at the Phanar.

Among those present were Metropolitan Joachim of Bursa, Bishop Adrianos of Halicarnassus, the newly appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, Naryman Dzhelialov, and the Consul General of Ukraine in Constantinople, Roman Nedilskyi, along with consular staff, members of the Ukrainian community in Istanbul, and a large group of relatives of victims, prisoners, and missing persons of the ongoing war who had traveled from Ukraine.

In his address following the dismissal, on the occasion of Ukraine’s 34th Independence Day, Metropolitan Emmanuel emphasized that this anniversary is not only a time of celebration but also of prayer, solidarity, and hope.

He conveyed that “the thoughts and prayers of all, especially of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, are with the suffering people of Ukraine, enduring the consequences of an unjust and brutal invasion of their homeland.”

The Metropolitan reaffirmed the unwavering concern of the Mother Church of Constantinople for Ukraine and recalled the Patriarch’s repeated appeals for an end to the war and the restoration of peace.

Speaking about the granting of autocephaly to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, he stressed that “this was not an opportunistic act, but the result of a deep pastoral concern for the spiritual life of millions of faithful—a clear sign that the Church listens to the struggles of her children.”

“Today,” he added, “this concern is expressed through our steadfast stance in calling for an immediate halt to Russia’s military aggression and for respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and independence.”

He also praised the efforts of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, underscoring that the international community “has a moral obligation to stand with Ukraine in this just struggle, not only with words but through concrete action.”

After the service, Ambassador Dzhelialov delivered brief remarks. Metropolitan Emmanuel later received the ambassador, Consul General Nedilskyi, and other Ukrainian officials for discussions on current issues.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times